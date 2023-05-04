Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 893 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $4,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $222.58 on Thursday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.25 and a 52 week high of $226.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.25.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total transaction of $130,646.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,792 shares in the company, valued at $8,041,381.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total transaction of $130,646.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,792 shares in the company, valued at $8,041,381.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $540,915.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,759 shares in the company, valued at $5,837,214.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,213 shares of company stock worth $8,763,311 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

