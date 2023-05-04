Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 26,047 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,047 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 170.0% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 80.2% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.29.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $133.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.04 and its 200-day moving average is $133.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.87. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $165.72. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 47.98%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.