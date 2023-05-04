Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,042,874 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,079,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042,874 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $24,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after buying an additional 38,476 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after buying an additional 142,658 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.00.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

