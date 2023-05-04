Hollencrest Capital Management Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 149,812.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,635,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,051,000 after buying an additional 3,632,950 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $84,199,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 526,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,006,000 after buying an additional 482,899 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,680,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 280.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after buying an additional 322,074 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

KRE opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day moving average is $56.35. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.99 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

