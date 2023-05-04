Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,643 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $27,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.60.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $79.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.63. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $99.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

