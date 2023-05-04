Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys New Shares in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Morningstar by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,439,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,853,000 after acquiring an additional 30,642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Morningstar by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Morningstar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Morningstar by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Morningstar by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 381,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,722,000 after acquiring an additional 31,146 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MORN stock opened at $182.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.28 and a 1 year high of $263.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 467.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.65.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 0.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on MORN. Redburn Partners lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.92, for a total value of $955,190.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,645,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,580,604.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.82, for a total transaction of $1,009,414.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,639,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,041,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.92, for a total value of $955,190.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,645,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,840,580,604.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,949 shares of company stock valued at $25,400,272. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

