TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,587 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $11,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $85.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.73 and a 200-day moving average of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $87.33.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $61,055.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

