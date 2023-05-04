Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $28.39 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,620 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $28,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 106.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,108,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,084 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,449,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,807,000 after purchasing an additional 391,545 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter worth $9,275,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 54.3% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 520,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,977,000 after buying an additional 183,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4,871.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after buying an additional 181,998 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $56.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $57.24.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

