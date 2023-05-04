Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Rockwell Automation worth $28,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.88.

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total transaction of $914,628.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total transaction of $914,628.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,784.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,809 shares of company stock worth $1,680,379. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $278.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $309.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

