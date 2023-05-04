Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys Shares of 53 First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,553,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,092,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter worth about $718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 165 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $650.00 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,632 shares in the company, valued at $60,860,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 165 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $650.00 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,860,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,798 in the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCNCA. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $999.14 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $505.84 and a 12-month high of $1,091.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $834.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $806.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 4.45%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

