Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 75,249 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 410,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 75,249 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $41,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Celanese by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in Celanese by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.54.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $100.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $161.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.24.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. Celanese’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

