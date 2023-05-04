Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Position Decreased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 149,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,368,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $74,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

SCHM opened at $66.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.72. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

