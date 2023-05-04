iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJR. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 309,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

IJR stock opened at $92.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.18 and its 200 day moving average is $97.96. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

