Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 668 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,922,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,527,000 after acquiring an additional 951,240 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,196,000 after acquiring an additional 572,197 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,393,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,805,000 after acquiring an additional 563,361 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth $86,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $1,742,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total value of $1,742,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $496,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,177. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.39.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $178.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.59. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.