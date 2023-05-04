Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 879 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Amedisys by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 6.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Amedisys Stock Performance

AMED stock opened at $78.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $131.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.18.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.46 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $510,628.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,894.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.