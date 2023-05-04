TD Asset Management Inc Sells 136,149 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 641,978 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 136,149 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $11,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 175.4% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 97.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rivian Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $43.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rivian Automotive Stock Up 1.0 %

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.67.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.16. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 407.24%. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1127.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Further Reading

