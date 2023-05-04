Members Advisory Group LLC Has $636,000 Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Members Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.4% of Members Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Members Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 26,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 43,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $107.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $438.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.71.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

