Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 89.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,769 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $3,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 1st quarter worth $21,625,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $6,510,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 372,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,852,000 after buying an additional 171,762 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,799,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,088,000 after buying an additional 168,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 1,634.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,148,000 after buying an additional 158,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

HFWA opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.64. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $34.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.77%.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,281.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HFWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Heritage Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Heritage Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

