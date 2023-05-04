Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Roku by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 693.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 33.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $53.51 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $110.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.28% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROKU. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $207,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $545,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,182.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $207,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $953,729 over the last 90 days. 13.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.