Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys 774 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.0% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230,872 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,468,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,957 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 10,717,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $935,784,000 after purchasing an additional 196,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,668,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $844,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,576 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.93 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.71. The company has a market capitalization of $438.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.