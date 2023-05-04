EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $107.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $438.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

