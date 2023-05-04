Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $27.68 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,954 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $27,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230,872 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $347,253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,468,477,000 after buying an additional 3,094,957 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,546,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,557,000 after buying an additional 2,716,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8,427.5% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,930,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,907,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.71. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $438.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

