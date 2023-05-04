Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $288,000 Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 79.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,097 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $2,913,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

CTRA opened at $24.10 on Thursday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Stories

