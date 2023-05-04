Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $36.45 Million Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,247,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 113,237 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $36,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in PPL by 50.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 112,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 37,830 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in PPL by 5.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,631,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,368,000 after acquiring an additional 86,200 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in PPL by 20.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 17,527 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PPL. Barclays began coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

PPL Trading Down 0.0 %

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.25.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.