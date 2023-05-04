Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 72 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,472 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,871,858,000 after acquiring an additional 61,819 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,849,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $610,305,000 after acquiring an additional 23,413 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after acquiring an additional 108,505 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,061,000 after acquiring an additional 283,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 7.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 845,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,764,000 after acquiring an additional 56,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYC. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.53.

Paycom Software Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $293.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $288.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.98. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $402.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.