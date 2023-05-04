Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $986,000 Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 956.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $29,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VMC opened at $178.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $197.76.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.