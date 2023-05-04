Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys 62 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 453.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 335.2% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 11,663 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total value of $560,598.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,548.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total transaction of $1,861,006.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,249,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total transaction of $560,598.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,548.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,803 shares of company stock worth $9,192,845 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $382.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 104.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $345.63 and its 200 day moving average is $331.35. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $425.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $452.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $301.00 to $424.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.38.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Articles

