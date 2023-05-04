Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $23,775,561 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Linde Trading Down 1.8 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.38.

NYSE:LIN opened at $363.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $353.48 and a 200-day moving average of $333.87. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The stock has a market cap of $178.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

About Linde

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

