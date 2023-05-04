Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 887.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB opened at $114.81 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.00 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.34.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $194.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.10.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

