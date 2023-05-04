Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter worth $239,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter worth $246,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 1st quarter worth $289,000.

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MARB stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $22.32. The stock has a market cap of $83.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.15.

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

