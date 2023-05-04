ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.14-1.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.98-2.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.28 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $78.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $87.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.53. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.75.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered ON Semiconductor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.58.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $308,064,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,057,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,054,000 after buying an additional 67,644 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

