Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Gap Up to $60.98

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.98, but opened at $63.00. Logitech International shares last traded at $63.53, with a volume of 313,956 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Logitech International

In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $140,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Logitech International by 22.9% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter worth $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Logitech International by 5.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in Logitech International by 48.2% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 30,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Logitech International

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.