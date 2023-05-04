Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $86.63, but opened at $80.00. Dorman Products shares last traded at $77.96, with a volume of 17,421 shares trading hands.

The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.38). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $466.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dorman Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

Insider Transactions at Dorman Products

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $68,553.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,054 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,189,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $327,681.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 996,764 shares of the company's stock, valued at $90,326,753.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. RK Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Dorman Products by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Dorman Products by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.63.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement and upgrade parts for the motor vehicle aftermarket industry. Its products include automotive body, steering and suspension, undercar, underhood, hardware and accessories, and heavy-duty components. The company was founded by Steven L.

