Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 13,496 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,321.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of BSCO opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $21.03.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

