Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 108,546 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,546 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,002.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $60.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average is $62.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.81 and a 52 week high of $94.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 28.53%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Featured Articles

