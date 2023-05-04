Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 195 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWK. TheStreet cut shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AWK opened at $146.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.57. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.11.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Featured Articles

