Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Short Interest Up 5.1% in April

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 338,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $91.55 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $54.80 and a 52 week high of $94.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.74.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.98 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $26,044.14. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,721.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $26,044.14. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,721.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $61,210.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,700.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,428 shares of company stock worth $202,986. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack in the Box

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.