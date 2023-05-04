Short Interest in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Drops By 6.8%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,570,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 53,180,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ET opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ET. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,348,000 after buying an additional 145,810,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after buying an additional 13,220,435 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 42,600,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $505,669,000 after buying an additional 15,361,035 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 26,633,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $316,143,000 after buying an additional 1,104,265 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 26,135,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,278,000 after buying an additional 777,200 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Further Reading

