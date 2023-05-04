Brinker Capital Investments LLC Lowers Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,381 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in NetEase by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 59,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

NetEase stock opened at $87.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.17. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $108.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.24). NetEase had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Equities analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.52%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

