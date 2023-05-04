JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Decreased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.5% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of JPM opened at $135.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

