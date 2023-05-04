Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after buying an additional 15,607 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 51,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 24,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $135.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.24 and its 200-day moving average is $134.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The firm has a market cap of $398.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

