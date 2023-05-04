Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $743,000 in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WU. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Union by 7,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WU. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

WU opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.01.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.07 million. Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 151.54%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

