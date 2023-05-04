Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,530,000 after purchasing an additional 317,622 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,525,000 after acquiring an additional 92,854 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,367,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,640,000 after acquiring an additional 143,825 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,169,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,043,000 after acquiring an additional 36,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,074,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,042,000 after purchasing an additional 67,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 4.8 %

MGM stock opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day moving average is $39.43.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,934,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,750,955.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,934,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,750,955.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $869,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,567.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,870 shares of company stock valued at $8,149,070 in the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

