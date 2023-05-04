Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

CINF opened at $104.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 870.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.14. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $130.66.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

CINF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

