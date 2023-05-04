Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $24.63, but opened at $25.31. Graphic Packaging shares last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 786,860 shares.

The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at about $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,709,000 after purchasing an additional 377,055 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

