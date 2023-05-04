Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,677 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.10% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,317,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 45.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 52,274 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,367,000 after acquiring an additional 34,461 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 102,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 24,552 shares during the period.

Shares of MOO opened at $84.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.19 and its 200 day moving average is $88.02. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $80.50 and a 12-month high of $101.67.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

