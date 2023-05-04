Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,302,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,312,000 after buying an additional 966,463 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,786,000 after buying an additional 965,226 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,313,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,254,000 after buying an additional 244,119 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,542,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,379,000 after buying an additional 135,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $16,029,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $103.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.38. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $117.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

