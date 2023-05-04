Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $1.45 Million in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chubb Trading Down 1.4 %

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $197.78 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.44 and its 200-day moving average is $209.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

