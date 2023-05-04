Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes $1.47 Million Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Graham at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Graham by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Graham by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,897,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Graham by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Graham by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Graham by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,688,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Graham Stock Performance

Graham Dividend Announcement

NYSE:GHC opened at $577.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $591.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $615.33. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $525.58 and a fifty-two week high of $681.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.74%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

