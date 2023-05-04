Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 24,134 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 504,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,197 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 836,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,770,000 after acquiring an additional 66,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.7 %

MDLZ opened at $77.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $105.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

